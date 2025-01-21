Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

