Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 122,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.