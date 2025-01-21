Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 68,103 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 447,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 559,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

