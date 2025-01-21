Community Bank of Raymore Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.42 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

