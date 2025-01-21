COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
Several research firms have commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
