COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms have commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

