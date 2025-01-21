Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director William T. Giles Buys 1,000 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of STZ traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.78. 463,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,277. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.51 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

