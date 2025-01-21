Contrasting Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) & Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Bicycle Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bicycle Therapeutics $26.98 million 34.14 -$180.66 million ($3.29) -4.05

Analyst Ratings

Sycamore Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Bicycle Therapeutics -450.64% -27.35% -20.81%

Risk & Volatility

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 48.79, meaning that its share price is 4,779% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial. The company also developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; and BT7401, a multivalent bicycle CD137 agonist which is in phase IIa to treat advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops Novel anti-infective, which is in preclinical trial targeting anti-infectives disease; CNS targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting CNS disease; and Novel neuromuscular targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting neuromuscular disease. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas. It has collaboration and license agreement with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Novartis Pharma AG; Cancer Research UK; Cancer Research Technology Ltd; and Oxurion NV. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.