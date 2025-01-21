Contrasting Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $207.42 million 0.39 -$2.45 million $0.12 7.45 Gauzy $77.98 million 2.65 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gauzy 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Gauzy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gauzy has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 6.25% 10.55% 4.55% Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Gauzy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.