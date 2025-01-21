Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$5.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.20 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -7.50%.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.
