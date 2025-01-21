Cookie Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.50 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $111.50 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,279.99 or 0.99523432 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,834.06 or 0.99093721 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,978,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,534,751 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,978,910 with 322,508,158 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.33758935 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $37,976,866.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

