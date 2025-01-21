CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 52.69 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.96. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.20 and a beta of 0.46.
CQS New City High Yield Company Profile
