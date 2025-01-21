Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading 7.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 106,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 739,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.