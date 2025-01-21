Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $426.81 million and approximately $25.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000342 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 417,084,779 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

