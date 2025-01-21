Critical Survey: Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) & Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Patten Energy Solutions Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.81 billion 4.09 -$2.49 billion ($1.52) -27.90 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patten Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 1 7 8 2 2.61 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newmont and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $53.44, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -7.03% 9.80% 5.18% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmont beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

