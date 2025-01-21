Critical Survey: SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) & Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Hims & Hers Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $872.00 million 7.44 -$23.55 million $0.44 67.51

SBC Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05% Hims & Hers Health 8.19% 10.97% 8.29%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBC Medical Group and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hims & Hers Health 2 7 8 0 2.35

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential downside of 15.39%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SBC Medical Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

