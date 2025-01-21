CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $279,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CAPL stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.46.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.