Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,264 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.