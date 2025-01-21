Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $27.55 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

