Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,203 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

