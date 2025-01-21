CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at $104,115,237.54. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

