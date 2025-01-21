Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
