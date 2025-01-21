Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.