Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.73 and a 52-week high of $298.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

