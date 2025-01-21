Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

