Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18.
About Digerati Technologies
