Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $478.23 and last traded at $480.19, with a volume of 35453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.57%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

