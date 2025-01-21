Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

