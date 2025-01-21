Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

