Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Melius began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

