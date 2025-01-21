Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 804 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $253.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

