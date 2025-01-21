Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 95 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.51 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.