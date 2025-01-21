Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $328.58 and last traded at $330.73. 331,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 514,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.54.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,124 shares of company stock worth $91,694,238. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duolingo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.