e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

ELF traded down $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.82. 2,543,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,556. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

