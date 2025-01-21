Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 542,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 302,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Earth Science Tech Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

