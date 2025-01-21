East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 2,812,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,568,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
East Star Resources Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of -0.90.
East Star Resources Company Profile
With eight licences covering >1,000 km² in three mineral rich districts of Kazakhstan, East Star is undertaking an intensive exploration programme, applying modern geophysics to discover minerals in levels that were not previously explored.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than East Star Resources
- Stock Average Calculator
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.