East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 2,812,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,568,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

East Star Resources Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of -0.90.

Get East Star Resources alerts:

East Star Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Star Resources is focused on the discovery and development of strategic minerals required for the energy revolution.

With eight licences covering >1,000 km² in three mineral rich districts of Kazakhstan, East Star is undertaking an intensive exploration programme, applying modern geophysics to discover minerals in levels that were not previously explored.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.