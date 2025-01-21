Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,422 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.