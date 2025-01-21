Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

BK opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.