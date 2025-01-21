Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Violet by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.86 million, a P/E ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 1.48. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

Red Violet Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $834,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,071.38. This represents a 21.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 272,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,619. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

