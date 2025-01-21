Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $536.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $1,547,000. Oak Hill Advisors LP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at $1,576,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.