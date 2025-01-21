Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.50), with a volume of 974490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Essentra Stock Performance

About Essentra

The firm has a market capitalization of £348.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

