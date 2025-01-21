Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

