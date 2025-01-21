EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.99. 53,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 305,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EVE by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVE by 296.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EVE by 594.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVE by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

