Exchange Bank Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exchange Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

