Exchange Bank Buys 51,850 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Exchange Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

