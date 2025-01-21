Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

XOM stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

