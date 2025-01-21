Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lowered by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,897.10 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,937.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

