Financial Review: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Boqii has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boqii and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bath & Body Works 1 6 10 0 2.53

Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $43.06, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Boqii.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and Bath & Body Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $98.24 million 0.03 -$8.82 million N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.07 $878.00 million $4.10 8.97

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Boqii on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii



Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Mall, an online sales platform for branded and private label products; and Boqii Community, an interactive content platform. In addition, the company provides offline pet services; pet supplies; pet pharmaceuticals and medical care products; and online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bath & Body Works



Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

