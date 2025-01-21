First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
FBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 1,149,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $22.40.
Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.
In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,223.10. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
