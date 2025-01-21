First United Bank & Trust Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,978,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $203.33 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

