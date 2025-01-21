First United Bank & Trust Has $639,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 21,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

