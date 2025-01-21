First United Bank & Trust Sells 3,072 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 739,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 845,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24,961.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 742,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

