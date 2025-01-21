Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter Sells 5,494 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $95.86. 2,629,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

